Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,213 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 2.2% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. FMR LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,802,471,000 after purchasing an additional 165,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,820,799,000 after acquiring an additional 202,966 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after acquiring an additional 527,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,213,467,000 after acquiring an additional 45,108 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,639,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,888,078,000 after acquiring an additional 202,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total value of $303,394.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,063,910.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total transaction of $26,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,779 shares of company stock valued at $27,799,424 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $632.09 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $673.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $628.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $574.19.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $679.57.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

