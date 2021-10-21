First Heartland Consultants Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of BLV opened at $101.27 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.80 and a 1-year high of $113.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.45.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

