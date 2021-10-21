Analysts Set Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) PT at GBX 394.44

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 410 ($5.36).

CRST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Monday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of CRST stock opened at GBX 363 ($4.74) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 398.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 716.63. Crest Nicholson has a 12-month low of GBX 208.44 ($2.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 469 ($6.13). The company has a market cap of £932.62 million and a PE ratio of 16.17.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

