$1.37 EPS Expected for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) will announce earnings per share of $1.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Assurant’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16. Assurant posted earnings per share of $1.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Assurant will report full year earnings of $9.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Assurant.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Assurant from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Assurant in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.34.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $164.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.98. Assurant has a 52-week low of $118.58 and a 52-week high of $172.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assurant (AIZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.