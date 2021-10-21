RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Buys New Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 176,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 10,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,478,000. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period.

Shares of ICLN opened at $23.72 on Thursday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.75.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

