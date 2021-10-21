Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Cuts Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 61.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,825 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 12,715 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seeyond grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 31,082 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 12,176 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 230.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 64,902 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 45,289 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,205 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,256 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 16.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 787,339 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $21,239,000 after buying an additional 113,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 30,429 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 3,604,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $43,000,002.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $1,603,201.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,637,279.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $30.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.25 and its 200-day moving average is $31.65. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.22. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.97 and a 52-week high of $35.94.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 42.91%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

