Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 27,600 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,600 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 27,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $62,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.0% in the second quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.5% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.3% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,266 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 16.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.62.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total transaction of $217,532.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,682 shares of company stock worth $848,550. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMW opened at $163.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.32. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.79 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

