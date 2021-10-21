858 Shares in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Acquired by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vericel by 1,266.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 33,267 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Vericel by 409.1% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 20,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 16,264 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vericel by 44.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,202,000 after purchasing an additional 94,687 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vericel by 11.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 563,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,298,000 after purchasing an additional 57,257 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the second quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vericel alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $50.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.03. Vericel Co. has a 12-month low of $18.09 and a 12-month high of $68.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.85 and a beta of 2.08.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Vericel had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $39.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Vericel’s revenue was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vericel news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $244,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.