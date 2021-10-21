RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Buys New Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,980,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 64,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares during the period. Finally, CMC Financial Group bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,821,000.

Shares of FNCL stock opened at $57.69 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $57.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.08.

