Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,531 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BK. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

Shares of BK stock opened at $59.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.19 and a 52 week high of $59.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.40.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

