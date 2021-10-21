Shay Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in comScore in the second quarter valued at $951,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in comScore by 6.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 676,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 43,079 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC lifted its position in comScore by 15.6% in the second quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,410,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in comScore in the second quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in comScore by 24.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,296,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after buying an additional 256,523 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SCOR. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of comScore in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of comScore from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In related news, Director Brent David Rosenthal purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider William Paul Livek purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,064,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,841.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 60,676 shares of company stock worth $215,755 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCOR opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.20. comScore, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.93.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $87.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.37 million. comScore had a negative return on equity of 34.08% and a negative net margin of 22.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that comScore, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

About comScore

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

