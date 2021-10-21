Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires 164 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.06% of The Ensign Group worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth about $82,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $72.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.25 and a 12 month high of $98.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.59.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $638.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist lowered their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.40.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

