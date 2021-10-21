Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 0.5% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 3.7% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its holdings in Novartis by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 3.6% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $84.47 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.93. The company has a market capitalization of $188.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

