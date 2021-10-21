iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 37.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000.

Get iShares US Utilities ETF alerts:

IDU opened at $83.09 on Thursday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a one year low of $72.38 and a one year high of $86.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.71.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.