The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Position Raised by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 36,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 12.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 8.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 24.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SJM. Zacks Investment Research cut The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.33.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $121.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $140.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

