Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.94%.
NYSE:EAT opened at $44.21 on Thursday. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $40.73 and a 1 year high of $78.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average of $58.01.
In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on EAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Brinker International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Brinker International from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.03.
About Brinker International
Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.
