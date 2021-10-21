Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.94%.

NYSE:EAT opened at $44.21 on Thursday. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $40.73 and a 1 year high of $78.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average of $58.01.

Get Brinker International alerts:

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brinker International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 107.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,992 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.86% of Brinker International worth $24,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Brinker International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Brinker International from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.03.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.