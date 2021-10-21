Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.48

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.48 and traded as low as $11.35. Solera National Bancorp shares last traded at $11.35, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.81 million, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.75.

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.93 million during the quarter.

Solera National Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Through its subsidiary, it offers financial products and services for small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, foundations, and non-profit organizations. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

