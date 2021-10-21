Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $778.32

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 778.32 ($10.17) and traded as low as GBX 757 ($9.89). Law Debenture shares last traded at GBX 760 ($9.93), with a volume of 133,092 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17. The stock has a market cap of £928.91 million and a PE ratio of 3.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 778.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 764.01.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a GBX 6.88 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Law Debenture’s payout ratio is presently 0.13%.

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. engages in investment trust and independent fiduciary services businesses. The company operates through two segments, Investment Trust and Independent Fiduciary Services. It operates as an investment trust that invests in various sectors comprising oil and gas, basic materials, industrials, consumer goods, healthcare, consumer services, telecommunications, utilities, technology, and financials.

