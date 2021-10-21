Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 34.23%.

NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $43.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.23. The stock has a market cap of $778.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.88. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.21 and a 52 week high of $47.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

In other news, Director M Lynn Parrish bought 3,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $124,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,000 shares of company stock worth $164,080. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTBI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 43.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 16,506 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 99.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 44.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

