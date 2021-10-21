Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 12,538 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,991 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,538 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $7,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CDK. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CDK Global by 344.5% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in CDK Global by 2,121.2% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in CDK Global during the second quarter worth about $83,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the second quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 17.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $62,163.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDK Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

Shares of CDK Global stock opened at $44.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.78 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.50.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). CDK Global had a return on equity of 5,754.17% and a net margin of 59.00%. The firm had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is 27.03%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

