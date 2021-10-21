Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $146.07

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$146.07 and traded as high as C$148.48. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares last traded at C$147.97, with a volume of 729,261 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CM shares. Fundamental Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$148.51 price target (up from C$142.64) on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$160.65.

The stock has a market cap of C$66.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$146.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$140.09.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported C$3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.34 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.89 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 14.3714793 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.70%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 10,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.75, for a total transaction of C$1,467,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$341,927.50. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,939,275 over the last ninety days.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

