ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.81

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.81 and traded as high as $3.88. ContraFect shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 44,198 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ContraFect in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average is $3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $150.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.86.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.14. Equities analysts predict that ContraFect Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFRX. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,812,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,300 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 826.3% during the 1st quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,552,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,836 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 294.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 619,993 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ContraFect in the 1st quarter valued at $2,400,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in ContraFect in the 1st quarter valued at $1,081,000. 59.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX)

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

