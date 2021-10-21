Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) released its earnings results on Thursday. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.99) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of LUV opened at $49.27 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $37.48 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 1.24.

LUV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.30 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.03.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

