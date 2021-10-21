Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Hillman Capital Management Inc.

Hillman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 3.0% of Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.4% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 49,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.6% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,473,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,902,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% during the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 11,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMY. Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.10.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BMY opened at $58.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $56.66 and a one year high of $69.75. The firm has a market cap of $129.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

