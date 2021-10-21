A.R.T. Advisors LLC Has $354,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

A.R.T. Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 15.4% of A.R.T. Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. A.R.T. Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 734 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 1,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 96.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Argus increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,887.23.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,833.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,508.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2,925.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,799.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,551.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

