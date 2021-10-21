Sabby Management LLC Makes New Investment in Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER)

Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 433,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,329,000. Aterian accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Aterian during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Aterian during the second quarter valued at $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Aterian in the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Aterian in the second quarter worth $129,000. 30.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aterian from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Aterian from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aterian has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.21.

In other Aterian news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc bought 1,468,700 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $11,323,677.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 259,406 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,563 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Aterian stock opened at $9.47 on Thursday. Aterian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $48.99. The stock has a market cap of $338.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 3.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.20.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $68.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.03 million. Aterian had a negative net margin of 75.72% and a negative return on equity of 70.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aterian, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

