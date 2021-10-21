Sabby Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Sabby Management LLC lessened its stake in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,422 shares during the quarter. Acutus Medical makes up about 0.2% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Acutus Medical worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Acutus Medical by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Acutus Medical by 9.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acutus Medical by 6.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Acutus Medical during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 46.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AFIB. Zacks Investment Research cut Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

NASDAQ AFIB opened at $8.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.89. Acutus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $34.35.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.02). Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 100.30% and a negative net margin of 844.29%. The company had revenue of $4.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acutus Medical, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

