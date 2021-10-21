Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,562 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $7,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 96.8% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,693,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,592,000 after buying an additional 833,202 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,530,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,177,000 after buying an additional 752,189 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,736,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,797,000 after purchasing an additional 633,402 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 33.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,481,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,051,000 after purchasing an additional 621,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 110.7% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 951,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,826,000 after purchasing an additional 499,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB opened at $131.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $149.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.56. The firm has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.86.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

