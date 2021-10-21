Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,381 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $76.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.39. The company has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on D. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

