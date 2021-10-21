Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,890 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $4,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 516.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $91.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $45.10 and a 12-month high of $91.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WTFC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.56.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

