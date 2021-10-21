Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Position Increased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 32.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 202.9% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 28.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 10.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HWC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Shares of HWC stock opened at $51.46 on Thursday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $21.33 and a 12 month high of $52.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.68. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.69.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is -144.00%.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

