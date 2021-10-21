Shay Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $136,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $30.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.28. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.57 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.69.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.