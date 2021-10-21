Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives $74.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.83.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $67.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.72 and a 200 day moving average of $55.23. The company has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a PE ratio of -139.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $68.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,150 shares of company stock worth $4,065,925. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

