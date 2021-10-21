Analysts Set Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Target Price at $45.40

Shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Prelude Therapeutics from $80.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Prelude Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

In other news, insider Peggy Scherle sold 20,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $709,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $464,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,033 shares of company stock worth $3,236,705. 77.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. 73.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PRLD opened at $17.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.87. Prelude Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $95.38. The stock has a market cap of $845.34 million and a P/E ratio of -2.66.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09). Analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

