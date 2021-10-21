Restore (LON:RST) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $492.90

Restore plc (LON:RST)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 492.90 ($6.44) and traded as high as GBX 502.99 ($6.57). Restore shares last traded at GBX 500 ($6.53), with a volume of 439,588 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RST shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Restore from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 615 ($8.04) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Restore in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

Get Restore alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 492.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 437.59. The firm has a market cap of £662.19 million and a P/E ratio of 88.89.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%.

About Restore (LON:RST)

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Restore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.