AAX Token (AAB) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.04 Million

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. One AAX Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00001239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AAX Token has traded up 15% against the dollar. AAX Token has a market capitalization of $6.04 million and approximately $27,552.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00043465 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.51 or 0.00100789 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.79 or 0.00196607 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

AAX Token Profile

AAX Token (CRYPTO:AAB) is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. AAX Token’s official message board is medium.com/aaxexchange . AAX Token’s official website is aab.aax.com/en . The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange . AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

AAX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AAX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AAX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

