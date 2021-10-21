Shay Capital LLC Takes Position in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN)

Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDN. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intellicheck by 35.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 6,924 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intellicheck by 14.2% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Intellicheck by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IDN. DA Davidson began coverage on Intellicheck in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intellicheck currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Shares of Intellicheck stock opened at $8.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.35. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $160.35 million, a P/E ratio of -285.33 and a beta of 1.86.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

