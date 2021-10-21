Shay Capital LLC Invests $300,000 in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDC. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Teradata by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,988,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,335,000 after buying an additional 1,704,106 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Teradata by 2,266.9% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 736,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,100,000 after acquiring an additional 705,014 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Teradata by 201.8% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 999,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,526,000 after purchasing an additional 668,420 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teradata during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,030,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,915,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,702,000 after purchasing an additional 445,722 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teradata from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

NYSE TDC opened at $57.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.33 and a 200-day moving average of $49.25.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.80 million. Teradata had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 41.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $132,894.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $150,394.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

