Shay Capital LLC Has $345,000 Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Shay Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth about $572,200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4,487.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 888,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,347,000 after purchasing an additional 869,077 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 169.4% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,338,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,890,000 after purchasing an additional 841,676 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 53.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,599,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,109,000 after purchasing an additional 559,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,530,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $283.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 target price (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.51.

WLTW stock opened at $244.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $229.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $179.31 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

