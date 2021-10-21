Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 8.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,696,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Cigna by 8.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $274,262,000 after purchasing an additional 87,137 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Cigna by 77.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $287,355,000 after purchasing an additional 520,573 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 11.1% in the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 211,018 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,026,000 after purchasing an additional 21,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cigna by 26.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI opened at $214.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $160.37 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.99.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.68%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.19.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

