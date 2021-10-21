Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 133.3% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth $32,000. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OHI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.77.

NYSE OHI opened at $31.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.29.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.97%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.