Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.24

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.24 and traded as low as $16.64. Malvern Bancorp shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 10,927 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Malvern Bancorp alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $129.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 million. Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 5.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Malvern Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLVF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,978 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 7.2% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 270,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 18,206 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 657,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753,961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

About Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and originating residential and commercial mortgage loans, consumer loans, and other loans. Its principal sources of funds are deposits, repayments of loans and investment securities, maturities of investments and interest bearing deposits.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Malvern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malvern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.