STV Group (LON:STVG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $352.48

STV Group plc (LON:STVG)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 352.48 ($4.61) and traded as low as GBX 352 ($4.60). STV Group shares last traded at GBX 359.50 ($4.70), with a volume of 3,104 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 361.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 352.48. The firm has a market cap of £167.50 million and a P/E ratio of 9.31.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. STV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.16%.

STV Group Company Profile (LON:STVG)

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

