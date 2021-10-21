Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.90 EPS

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $65.65 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $76.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 2.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.77.

In other news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $441,797.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,497.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $4,516,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 94,709 shares of company stock worth $6,612,775 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenet Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 356.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 581,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454,329 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of Tenet Healthcare worth $38,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

