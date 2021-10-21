Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.90 EPS

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.
Shares of NYSE THC opened at $65.65 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $76.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 2.58.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.77.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenet Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 356.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 581,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454,329 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of Tenet Healthcare worth $38,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.
Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.