Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 21.64%.

Limestone Bancorp stock opened at $18.25 on Thursday. Limestone Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $18.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $120.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.81.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LMST. Raymond James increased their price target on Limestone Bancorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised Limestone Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

