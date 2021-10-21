3,807 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,894,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,463,000 after purchasing an additional 344,959 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 12,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 70,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 243,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 437,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,938,000 after acquiring an additional 50,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on USB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.03.

USB stock opened at $62.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.25 and a 200-day moving average of $58.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.13%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.