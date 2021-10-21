AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 32.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 548,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,183 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in AGCO were worth $71,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in AGCO by 63.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,375,000 after acquiring an additional 389,929 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AGCO by 273.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 522,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,993,000 after acquiring an additional 382,270 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in AGCO by 2,120.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 301,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,350,000 after acquiring an additional 288,215 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AGCO by 2,616.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,069,000 after acquiring an additional 199,970 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in AGCO during the second quarter worth about $25,849,000. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on AGCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AGCO from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on AGCO from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AGCO from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

In other news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $698,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,366,585.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $242,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $131.12 on Thursday. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $74.76 and a one year high of $158.62. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.94.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. On average, analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

