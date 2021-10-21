10,401 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 16,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Valero Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLO opened at $81.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of -24.12, a PEG ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.27 and its 200 day moving average is $72.43.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $27.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.66 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

VLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Valero Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.38.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

