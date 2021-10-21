Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 265,092 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 413,652 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 265,092 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $77,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 40.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 19.6% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 18,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 92.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 10.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 price objective (down from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.11.

FFIV opened at $207.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.25 and a 12-month high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $651.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.94 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total value of $33,784.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,928 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,509 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

