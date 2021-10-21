Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New Investment in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,369 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 8.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,931,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,390,000 after buying an additional 297,890 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,928,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,625,000 after purchasing an additional 352,451 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,052,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,026,000 after purchasing an additional 78,317 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,309,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,096,000 after purchasing an additional 42,513 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancorpSouth Bank stock opened at $31.16 on Thursday. BancorpSouth Bank has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $35.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average of $29.22.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $282.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.62 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

BXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of BancorpSouth Bank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

